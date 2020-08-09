Covid-19: More schools could be closed in Sanglang, says Perlis exco

Police personnel man a road block in Kampung Kuala Sanglang following the targeted enhanced movement control order on August 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

SANGLANG, Aug 9 — More schools in Sanglang district and its surrounding areas may be closed following the implementation of the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in Covid-19-affected places last night.

Yesterday, the State Education Committee chairperson Rozieana Ahmad said two schools, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sanglang and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sanglang, would be closed for seven days from tomorrow.

“More schools (in the affected areas) may be closed,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

The Pauh assemblywoman did not rule out the possibility that the closure of both schools could be extended to two weeks.

She said the state education department decided on the closure based on instructions from the National Security Council, Health Ministry and the district health office.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Perlis government had implemented TEMCO for 28 days starting at 10pm yesterday in two villages, namely Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul.

As of yesterday, Perlis has recorded 30 new cases, including 11 recent cases from the PUI Sivagangga cluster. — Bernama