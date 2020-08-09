Anwar calls for end to ethnic-based parties, up to youths to decide

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged youths today to put an end to ethnic-based parties, days after the formation of yet another pro-Malay party by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said it was sad that politicians are still using the race card now for their benefit, saying that if he becomes prime minister he will look into the issues of poverty, inequality in the education system, and economic woes.

“Some play the Bumiputera card to enrich a few families and cronies. We have to put an end to this.

“You have to decide – assess and evaluate what is best for the country,” he was quoted telling the Malaysian Student Leaders’ Online Summit XIV here.

During that same summit, Anwar, in response to a question, said threatening opposition politicians when one is in government should stop as well.

“Over the last two decades, we see oppression and threats against opposition leaders.

“Talk of ‘when I am in government, you will go to Sungai Buloh [prison]’ should stop,” The Star quoted him saying.

Apart from that, the Port Dickson MP and former finance minister also said there are about a million people expected to lose their jobs by year’s end and that as Opposition Leader he is preparing for snap polls.