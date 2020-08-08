Views of people will strengthen unity action plan

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique confirmed the nationwide tour would start this month. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KLUANG, Aug 8 — All the views and aspirations of the people that will be obtained through a roadshow with the people that will be held this month is seen capable of further strengthening the development of the National Unity Action Plan.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said, therefore, she hoped that the people in the country, covering all walks of life, could come forward to participate to express their aspirations and hopes in strengthening national unity.

She said the nationwide tour would be held soon this month.

According to Halimah, the ministry was seeking a public hearing not only to get views and feedback, but also advice, protests and reprimands from the people regarding the issue of unity through the roadshow.

“The era of the government knowing everything has changed and has passed .. it is no longer the government that needs to plan something for the people on the basis of what the government thinks is appropriate.

“We give ample space to the people of all walks of life whether farmers, gardeners, rural or small towns who can together state what they want the government to do and they themselves are involved in the implementation of the plan.

“After the roadshow, we will bring back (all the views and aspirations of the people) to further strengthen the development of the National Unity Action Plan which will be launched this year,” she told reporters after the Handover of Temperature Scanners at Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, here, today.

Halimah hoped that the effort could have an impact in terms of its implementation to ensure that the Unity Action Plan could function and achieve the goals as intended.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the national celebration, Halimah called on the people to together show a love for the country and maintained harmony between races and religions, without conflict and perception, by flying the Jalur Gemilang in every home.

“I want to call on all Malaysians .. there is no need to wait for the government to distribute the flag, this is our responsibility together.

“Let’s go to the shop to buy a Jalur Gemilang and put it up in every house. Let Malaysians show the spirit of unity, love for the country, to express support and a sense of responsibility as citizens to look after the homeland, “she said. — Bernama