TYT slander: Shafie instructs state AG to take action

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he had instructed the Sabah State Attorney-General to take action as the allegation not only involved him, but also, those present during the meeting. — Bernama pic TAWAU, Aug 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal wants legal action to be taken against a non-governmental organisation that had alleged that Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin had accepted an inducement in dissolving the state assembly.

Shafie said he had instructed the Sabah State Attorney-General to take action as the allegation not only involved him, but also, those present during the meeting with Juhar, before the dissolution of the state assembly was announced.

“That is malicious because during the meeting with Tun Juhar, the State Attorney-General was also present,” he told a press conference after the handing over ceremony of 67 new houses and 308 land titles to fire victims in Kampung Tanjung Batu Otentik and land title in Tawau and Kalabakan here, today.

According to Mohd Shafie, also present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Christina Liew and Datuk Jaujan Sambakong as well as Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

He was commenting on the complaint lodged by the chairman of Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) alleging that Juhar’s move to dissolve the Sabah state assembly was as a return of favour for Mohd Shafie to extend his term as Governor.

Elaborating, Mohd Shafie said at the meeting, he only advised Tun Juhar to consider the dissolution of the state legislative assembly based on the current political situation in the state.

“I was just advising, I have no rights to dissolve the state assembly,” he said.

On July 30, Mohd Shafie announced the dissolution of the Sabah state legislative assembly thus paving the way for a fresh polls to be held.

A day earlier, former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman announced he had obtained a simple majority to form a new state government. — Bernama