Saifuddin conveys condolences over death of media veteran Abd Jalil Ali

Datuk Abd Jalil Ali, who is Sinar Harian’s editorial executive adviser, died this morning. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has expressed his condolences to the family of Sinar Harian editorial executive adviser Datuk Abd Jalil Ali who passed away this morning.

“Al Fatihah...may his soul be blessed and placed amongst the righteous,” he wrote on his Twitter page today.

The news of the death of Abd Jalil was shared by Karangkraf Media Group chairman Datuk Dr Hussamuddin Yaacub through his Twitter account.

Abd Jalil, 66, who was also the Yayasan Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Board of Trustees chairman had over 30 years of experience in journalism.

Meanwhile, Abd Jalil's daughter Asila Jalil, when contacted by Bernama said her father died at 6.30am.

She said, her father who had a history of kidney disease was rushed to the hospital at 4.30am today after collapsing at home.

“Right now he (the late Abd Jalil) has to take the Covid-19 test as per the hospital standard operating procedure, the test might take between 4 to 8 hours before the body can be released,” she said.

It is learnt that Abd Jalil's remains will be laid to rest at the USJ 21 Muslim cemetery in Subang Jaya. ― Bernama