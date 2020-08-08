Sabah wants development politics, says Hajiji

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said it was important for the Sabah government to be working together with the federal government. — Bernama pic KOTA KINABALU, Aug 8 — With its vast geographical area, Sabah needs more allocation for development, in a situation where its population is still yearning for development politics.

“Sabah wants development politics. Sabah is a big state that still needs a lot of allocation for the people,” said the Sulaman assemblyman in his speech at a luncheon with Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali here today.

Also present were Bersatu Information chief Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, who is also Senior Minister (Education); and Sabah Bersatu secretary Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, who is also Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, as well as about 150 Sabah Bersatu top leaders.

At the event, Hajiji also handed over 20,080 membership forms to the party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, bringing the total membership of Bersatu Sabah to 105,385. — Bernama