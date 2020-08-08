Sabah JTU reviewing 90,000 land ownership applications

TAWAU, Aug 8 — The Sabah Land and Survey Department (JTU) is in the process of reviewing 90,000 applications for land ownership in the state.

Its director Bernard Liew Chau Min said the applications were for various categories including Native Title (NT) grants.

“In this case, there have been overlap of applications involving several parties and the process takes time to complete because it requires the department to make a detailed investigation including going to the location to find out the rightful owner of the land.”

He said this when met after the handing over ceremony of new houses and land titles to fire victims in Kampung Tanjung Batu Otentik and land title in Tawau and Kalabakan by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal here today.

On the ceremony held today he said, a total of 318 native titles involving an area of over 400 hectares, was handed over to Tawau and Kalabakan residents.

“Some of the applications date back to 50 years ago,” he said, adding that of the total, 242 land grants were handed over to the Murut Scheme owners in Kampung Ulu Murut, Kalabakan, while the rest involved five villages around Merotai, Balung and Sebatik Island.

Another 67 lots of settlements were handed over to victims of the Kampung Tanjung Batu Otentik fire that occurred last year, he added. — Bernama