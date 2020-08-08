Practise new norms, consider yourselves as frontliners in fighting Covid-19, Muhyiddin tells Malaysians

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Pagoh Sports Complex to launch the ‘Embracing New Norms’ Campaign, August 8, 2020. ― Bernama pic

MUAR, Aug 8 ― Every member of the society should consider themselves as the frontliners and continue practising the new norms in a bid to help the government fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

While calling for the expansion of public compliance with the existing standard operating procedures, the prime minister also said that everyone should stay vigilant to prevent the creation of new clusters that would cause a surge in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

As such, he said high-level of self-control, be it at the workplace, public places, houses of worship or at home, should be practised at all time, he said.

“As citizens of the country who are responsible to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, I call on all of you to continue practising the new norms by complying with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health,” he said when launching the “Embracing New Norms” Campaign at the Pagoh Sports Complex here today.

The Prime Ministers said that he believed that the people would not want the government to impose the nationwide movement control order (MCO) as what had been done before.

He said if such action had to be taken, more problems will arise which will definitely affect the government’s efforts to revive the country’s economy.

Furthermore, he said the government had allocated RM295 billion to revive the economy which had been affected by the Covid-19 crisis with half of the allocation had already been distributed to the deserving parties, he said.

“If we returned to that situation and had to reimpose the MCO, it will have a serious impact on our economy and the people will suffer the consequences.

“That is why we should not be complacent, that we should stay vigilant and continue complying with the SOP set by the government,” he said. ― Bernama