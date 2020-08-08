PM Muhyiddin to launch ‘Embracing New Norms’ campaign in Muar

The ‘Embracing New Norms’ campaign will be launched by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Muar this morning. ― Bernama pic

MUAR, Aug 8 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the “Embracing New Norms” campaign at the Pagoh Sports Complex here this morning.

At the event, the prime minister is also scheduled to launch a book published by the Health Ministry entitled Pembudayaan Norma Baharu Komuniti.

The campaign is a government's initiative to embrace the new normal of everyday life as many people are seen to have ignored the prescribed standard operating procedures since the country has successfully controlled the spread of Covid-19.

This has led to a sudden increase in cases and emergence of new Covid-19 clusters in the country.

The event will also be attended by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad. ― Bernama