NPE: PJ patrolman shoots tyre, detains drug pusher

The police patrol car had stopped behind a car parked by the side of the NPE to conduct an inspection when its 21-year-old driver suddenly reversed and rammed into the patrol car. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — A policeman had to fire two shots at a car driven by a drug distributor who rammed into a police patrol vehicle to escape in an incident on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), near here, yesterday.

The police patrol car had stopped behind a car parked by the side of the NPE to conduct an inspection when its 21-year-old driver suddenly reversed and rammed into the patrol car in the incident at 3.15 pm.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a patrolman then fired shots at a tyre of the car to stop the vehicle and managed to arrest the suspect.

“A search of the suspect’s sling bag led to the discovery of 20 transparent plastic packets suspected to be heroin weighing 26 grammes.

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspect has been actively carrying out drug trafficking activities around Petaling Jaya since a year ago with supplies obtained from a man named ‘Viky’ in the Subang Jaya area,” he said in a statement today.

He said as a result of the interrogation of the suspect, the police then arrested two men, aged 26 and 29 years old, around Petaling Jaya at 5 pm on the same day and had seized various types of drugs estimated worth more than RM54,000.

He said all the suspects were now remanded for seven days from the date of arrest and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama