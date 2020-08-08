No rallies for Guan Eng court case, says Penang DAP

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong today said that the move was to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim GEORGE TOWN, Aug 8 — The Penang DAP has urged party supporters and members of the public not to gather outside the Penang Sessions court during the trial involving former finance minister Lim Guan Eng over the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project on Monday and Tuesday.

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong today said that the move was to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection particularly among Penangites following their hard work in the fight against the outbreak thus far.

“The Penang DAP hopes that party members, supporters and the public will understand the situation and give full cooperation,” he said in a press conference here, today.

Earlier, Penang DAP launched the Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng campaign, which would serve as a platform for the DAP members, supporters and the public to show support for the DAP secretary-general and Bagan MP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that Guan Eng’s court case would not affect the Penang government’s decision-making process pertaining to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

On Aug 6, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Guan Eng in connection with the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

According to the MACC, Guan Eng will be charged at the Penang Sessions Court on Monday (Aug 10) under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

He will also be charged in a separate case on the following day (Aug 11) under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which is scheduled at 9 am at the Penang Sessions Court. — Bernama