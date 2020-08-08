Media veteran Abd Jalil Ali dies

Datuk Abd Jalil Ali, who is Sinar Harian’s editorial executive adviser, died this morning. — File picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― Sinar Harian editorial executive adviser Datuk Abd Jalil Ali died this morning.

The sad news of the death of Abd Jalil was shared by Karangkraf Media Group chairman Datuk Dr Hussamuddin Yaacub through his Twitter account.

Hussamuddin said Abd Jalil's remains would be brought to his residence in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya.

“May my friend, Datuk Abd Jalil Ali rest in peace. The journalism world has lost a star,” he tweeted.

Abd Jalil who was also the Yayasan Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Board of Trustees chairman had over 30 years of experience in journalism. ― Bernama