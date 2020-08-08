Ismail Sabri: 180 arrested for RMCO violations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says police arrested 180 people for violating the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) rules yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― Police arrested 180 people for violating the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) rules yesterday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Of these 16 were remanded while another 164 individuals were compounded for actions in crowds where social distancing was difficult,” he said in a statement today.

Authorities conducting the Ops Benteng to enhance border security inspected 31,183 vehicles and made three arrests.

The number of returnees since July 24 rose to 7,364.

The Ministry of Health has ordered all passengers travelling into Malaysia from July 24 to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine at dedicated quarantine centres after allowing people to quarantine at their homes on June 10.

Malaysia is in high alert of the Covid-19 pandemic as the second wave of the virus is currently raging throughout the world.

After very positive single-digit infections during the first few weeks of last month, 25 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country yesterday, with 12 were traced from the Sivagangga cluster that started in Kedah.

Until yesterday, Malaysia had accumulated 9,063 cases with 210 active cases currently being treated.