HR minister: Special portal to be set up to help Malaysians who lost jobs abroad

TAPAH, Aug 8 ― The Ministry of Human Resources will set up a special portal specifically for Malaysians who lost their jobs abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said it would make it easier for the ministry to know the actual number of those who had lost their jobs by registering in the portal before being assisted through the Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad.

“I will announce more details about the portal on Monday. I need to know the actual number of Malaysians who have lost their jobs so that the ministry can offer various skills training or job opportunities that suit them.

“This is one of the steps we are taking to overcome the problem of unemployment because most of those who lost their jobs have high commitments such as housing and car loans. Although it is a personal issue but the government is very concerned about them,” he told reporters after launching the Go TVET Orang Asli programme at Dewan Merdeka here today.

Saravanan also advised job seekers not to be too choosy and to seize job opportunities that were available.

“With the implementation of various programmes and courses offered by the government, I assure you things will return to normal but it will take some time,” he added. ― Bernama