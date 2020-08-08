Guan Eng slams wife’s arrest, says she had nothing to do with Penang undersea tunnel project

A vehicle ferrying Betty Chew, wife of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, is pictured leaving the MACC Penang branch in George Town August 7, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng said the arrest of his wife Betty Chew by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission today was uncalled for, as she was not involved in the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

In a Facebook posting today, Lim said he was upset when he was told about his wife’s arrest.

“I was upset when I heard that my wife Betty Chew was arrested by the MACC even though she had nothing to do with the tunnel project or government matters. I was relieved when she was released.

“I was concerned that she would need to spend a night in the MACC lock-up like me,” he said.

Lim said following his arrest last night, he was forced to wear the distinctive orange-coloured lock-up attire.

“I had to wear MACC’s orange lock-up attire and slept on the wooden floor in the small lock-up with no pillow or mattress, unlike my predecessor who did not need to spend a single night in the lock-up. Whether this is double-standard or not, only MACC can answer,” he said referring to former finance minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was also detained by MACC in 2018.

“Perikatan Nasional going after me with baseless charges is expected. After all, this unelected government needs to reinforce its slim parliamentary majority. But to go for my wife, who, even though a lawyer, does not enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, shows that they know how to hit you where you helplessly hurt most.”

The Bagan MP’s wife was arrested this morning after she turned up at the Penang MACC office to have her statement recorded.

Her lawyer Lee Khai said she will be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) on Tuesday.

He said she will be charged for her involvement with Excel Property Management and Consultancy Sdn Bhd.

Chew was questioned for almost six hours before she was released on MACC bail of RM50,000 at about 4.30pm.

Guan Eng was arrested by the MACC yesterday after he went in to assist in an investigation into the RM6.3 million Penang undersea tunnel project.

The former Penang chief minister was charged with soliciting a bribe from the company that was awarded the contract to build the undersea tunnel.

Guan Eng claimed trial to asking for 10 per cent of profits from Datuk Zarul Zulkifli as an inducement to help his company, Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, get the project to build the undersea tunnel.

Guan Eng was charged under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum 20 years’ jail and a fine of up to five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

He is expected to be charged at the Sessions Court here on Monday and Tuesday under Section 23 of the MACC Act for other cases.