ELITE highway lane closure at Putra Heights — USJ route

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Road users plying the Putra Heights - USJ route on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) are advised to plan their journey following the closure of all northbound lanes on the route, from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement tonight said the lane closure was to allow removal and cleaning works after an accident which involved a trailer (low loader) carrying MRT box girder, occurred early this morning at KM12.6 (northbound).

“As such, contra lanes would be opened from KM13.5 to KM11.4 to allow smooth traffic movement for vehicles heading north on the Putra Heights - USJ route,” the statement said.

According to the statement, in the event of a congestion, road users have the option to use an alternative route which is to exit the highway using the Putra Heights Elevated Intersection and re-enter the ELITE highway via the USJ or Seafield Elevated Intersection to continue their journey.

Motorists are advised to use Waze or Google Map navigation applications to plan their trip while updates on the traffic situation along the route will be channeled via electronic signages and PLUS Highway’s Twitter account @PLUSTrafik. — Bernama