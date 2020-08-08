Customer who assaulted delivery rider in viral incident remanded

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 8 — A 33-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a food delivery rider in Alma here, in which a recording of the incident went viral on Facebook two days ago, has been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations into the case.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the man, who is a student at a private college, was arrested at a hotel here at 7.22 pm yesterday.

“We have obtained a remand order from the court and we are still investigating the motive for his actions,” he told Bernama when contacted, tonight.

Shafee said the police would also record statements from the victim and the owner of the homestay which was rented out by the suspect during the incident.

The case is investigated under Section 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The 34-year-old victim who was injured in the incident had lodged a police report on Thursday that he was beaten up by the suspect while delivering a pizza order at the homestay at about 11.04 am. — Bernama