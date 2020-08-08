Covid-19: Only three states with cases linked to Sivagangga cluster, says Adham

Dr Adham said the MOH was doubling its efforts to contain the spread of the cluster by enforcing the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order. ― Picture by Choo Choy May MELAKA, Aug 8 — Only Kedah, Perlis and Penang currently have Covid-19 positive cases linked to the Sivagangga cluster, the Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said a positive case detected in Selangor and reportedly from the same cluster yesterday was still under investigation while two more in Perak were Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases.

“Up to yesterday, we found that the Sivagangga cluster has spread to Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap dan Kulim. As Kubang Pasu neighbours Kuala Sanglang in Perlis, the state (Perlis) now has cases and the latest is in Sungai Bakap in Penang.

“We are continuing our efforts and we urge individuals who think they may have contact with those from the Sivagangga cluster starting from July 13 till now to come forward as the cluster also involves lorry drivers (patrons of the eatery) who returned their respective locations,” he told a media conference after the handover of the health clinic construction project in Batu Berendam here today.

Dr Adham said the MOH was doubling its efforts to contain the spread of the cluster by enforcing the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order in the affected areas, adding that contact tracing and screenings for this cluster will have to be done as much as possible to break the chain of infection.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said that there were 43 Covid-19 positive cases detected so far linked to the Sivagangga cluster.

In another development, Dr Adham said the MOH will review the electrical wiring system, including lightning arresters at 46 hospitals nationwide aged over 50 years, in stages to prevent untoward incidences such as fires and power disruptions during surgeries.

One of the hospitals aged over 100 years is the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor, which will undergo electrical rewiring soon involving a cost totalling RM114 million.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the new RM22.2 million Batu Berendam health clinic is expected to be operational early next month.

Construction of the clinic began in Oct 2017 and it will cater to about 38,000 residents, he said. — Bernama