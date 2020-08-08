Cops: Five seriously hurt in North-South Expressway crash near Simpang Ampat

Rembau district police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said in the 10.14pm crash, the trailer, headed Melaka from Klang, Selangor is believed to have lost control before coming to a halt in the middle of the highway. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

SEREMBAN, Aug 8 ― Five people were seriously injured in a crash involving a trailer lorry and three other vehicles at Kilometre 222.7 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near the Simpang Ampat interchange last night.

Rembau district police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said in the 10.14pm crash, the trailer, headed to Melaka from Klang, Selangor is believed to have lost control before coming to a halt in the middle of the highway.

Three vehicles, a Honda Jazz, a Toyota Hilux and a Nissan Grand Livina could not stop in time and crashed into the trailer, he said.

He said the driver and three passengers from the Honda Jazz, and the driver of the Toyota Hilux, were seriously injured while the drivers of the Nissan Grand Livina and the trailer escaped unhurt.

“The injured were sent to the Alor Gajah hospital in Melaka for treatment,” Anuar Bakri said.

The case is being investigated under section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. ― Bernama