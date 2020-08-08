Call for youth to reject fanaticism, defend nation’s independence

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 —Fanaticism over political parties can undermine efforts to preserve unity, maintain peace and defend the independence that the country has enjoyed for 63 years.

4B Youth Movement deputy president Fahami Ashrof Badaruddin said such obsession should be cursed as it could erode good values among the youth and disrupt unity.

“With Merdeka Day approaching, we want the spirit of unity to be further strengthened as today we can see that good values among the people of various races in the country especially the younger generation has eroded due to fanaticism towards political parties.

“This is a very serious matter which needs to be addressed urgently by the government,” he told Bernama in conjunction with the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign recently.

Fahami Ashrof opined that there is a need for a collective effort from all parties, not only the Youth and Sports Ministry to inculcate unity among the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha said there should be a strong sense of patriotism among the younger generation as they are the heirs of the nation and it is their responsibility to defend the country’s sovereignty.

He said that youth could also play a major role in defending the country’s independence by participating in nation-building activities such as volunteer works and programmes to raise civic and social consciousness.

Jufitri added that young people should also make full use of skills they have learnt in digital technology in efforts to proliferate the spirit of independence, especially in the new norm environment.

Sharing the same sentiment, Malaysian Hindu Youth Council secretary-general B. Ravichandran, said young people should make the best of the social media platform to preserve the unity of the country’s multi-racial population.

The winner of the 2019 Perdana Youth Award said the spirit of patriotism should not be seen by the younger generation as something that is seasonal but must be kept alive at all times. – Bernama