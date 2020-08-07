RON95, RON97 petrol prices down five sen, diesel down four sen per litre

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry today, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.63, RON97 (RM1.93) and diesel RM1.79. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will go down by five sen per litre while that of diesel will drop four sen per litre for the period of Aug 8 to Aug 14.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry today, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.63, RON97 (RM1.93) and diesel RM1.79.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people,” the statement said. — Bernama