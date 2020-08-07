Police seeking individual over Facebook post on Covid-19 cluster in Kuala Kurau

Roslan said the police have not received any official information on a Covid-19 case in Kuala Kurau. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BAGAN SERAI, Aug 7 — The police are looking for an individual who triggered concern among members of the public by uploading a post on Facebook claiming that there was a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuala Kurau, here, recently.

Kerian district deputy police chief DSP Roslan Mohamad said the police had not received any official information on a Covid-19 case in Kuala Kurau, as being circulated in the social media.

“We are looking into this very seriously and are currently seeking to locate this Facebook user for further investigations.

“We hope no one will take advantage to cause worry in the community in Kuala Kurau by connecting it with the Covid-19 cases in Kedah because it is threatening public order,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Crime Prevention Programme and Infectious Diseases Control Awareness Campaign with the Indian Community in Ladang Gula, here, today.

He said this in response to a viralled posting uploaded by a Facebook user under the name of ‘Siti Aminah Ismail’ who claimed there was a new cluster from Singapore in Kampung Parit Mat Ali and a shop, both in Kuala Kurau.

Meanwhile, Kedah Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief SAC GS Suresh Kumar said the police hoped that the crime prevention programme could reduce drug abuse and criminal cases in the area.

He said there were many complaints on such cases in the area before but the police had managed to reduce the problem by increasing patrolling activities. — Bernama