Parti Cinta Sabah to contest more seats in Sabah poll, eyes formation of state govt

Parti Cinta Sabah deputy president Datuk Wilfred Bumburing said the party is confident of its chances in the election. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) deputy president Datuk Wilfred Bumburing today said that the party will contest in more than 37 seats in the upcoming state polls in hopes of forming the government.

He said PCS, headed by former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, is confident of its chances in the election.

“Our president will announce the number of seats soon but what I can say is that we want to form the state government.

“We have received encouraging feedback from the public, so much so that our membership application forms have run out and we have had to run a second print,” he said.

The former deputy chief minister said Sabahans are clearly unhappy with the current government and are looking for a local party that could fulfill their aspirations.

“Sabahans are fed up with Warisan's direction and before PCS was rebranded, they had nowhere else to go. When we relaunched the party, it received an extraordinary response,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the party’s strength was its multicultural base and a clear vision of forming the state government.

He pointed out that other local parties like Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) were only contesting a handful of seats despite having over 40 branches and divisions statewide.

“Recently, PBS said that it was contesting in a bigger share of seats in order to be a dominant partner in the formation of a new government but for us, we will contest to form the government,” he said, adding that the party has a pool of formidable candidates including the experienced Anifah.

“He has been consistent in fighting for state rights since his time in government and even pulling together leaders from the Opposition to discuss matters concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

He also said that the party was not anti-Malay, but it was against Umno’s policies.

PCS remains vague about whether it will work together with any other parties to avoid split votes but said it has held casual talks with like-minded leaders.

PCS contested in a handful of seats during the 14th general election but failed to win any.



