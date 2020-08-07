Najib supporters case: Police record statements from nine

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex accompanied by hundreds of his supporters clad in red and blue, July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The police have finished recording statements from nine individuals regarding the mass gathering of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s supporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here on July 28.

Without revealing more details of the nine individuals, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police have completed their investigations and have submitted the papers to the Kuala Lumpur Deputy Public Prosecutor Office on Wednesday for further instructions.

“The case was investigated under Section 143 of the Penal Code for participating in an unlawful assembly and Regulations 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (No 7) 2020,” he told Bernama in Bukit Aman today.

On July 28, Najib’s supporters gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to learn the High Court’s verdict on his SRC International Sdn Bhd case, with complete disregard of physical distancing and the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order.

The public was extremely concerned with the situation as it posed a higher risk of COVID-19 spread and possible creation of a new cluster.

Meanwhile, asked on the development of Teoh Beng Hock’s death case, Abdul Hamid said the police have taken several actions to complete their investigations.

“These include getting important documents from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and we have received them on Monday.

“My investigation officers have received eight out of 17 documents requested to complete the investigation into the case,” he said.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009, on the 5th floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, after having his statement recorded at the Selangor MACC office located at the 14th floor of the building.

He was the former political secretary to Seri Kembangan state assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah who was then the Selangor Local Government, New Village Development and Legalising of Factories Committee chairman. — Bernama