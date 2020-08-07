Penang CM urges calm after state records one new Covid-19 case

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during a press conference at Komtar, George Town August 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today urged Penangites to remain calm after one new Covid-19 case was confirmed in the state today.

The Penang lawmaker reminded Penangites not to spread unverified information on Covid-19.

“This new case will be the 122nd case recorded in Penang while at the same time it had erased the state’s green zone status of 91 days,” he said in a statement.

He appealed to the public to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) including keeping physical distance, wearing face masks, regularly washing of hands with soap and observing for Covid-19 symptoms.

The Health Ministry today confirmed 25 new Covid-19 cases nationwide with one of the case detected in Penang.

The person in the Penang case had returned to his hometown on July 30 and the hometown is now under targeted enhancement movement control order (TEMCO) due to the Sivagangga cluster.



