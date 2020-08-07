Body of Chinese UPM student found floating in Mines lake

SERDANG, Aug 7 — The body of a foreign student was found floating at the Mines lake here today.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan, in a statement, said the body of the 21-year-old Chinese national was found around 12.32pm today.

“According to information from the Mines auxiliary police, the body was discovered when one of its officers was patrolling around the lake.

“During his patrol, the officer noticed a floating object and moved closer to ascertain what it was. When he got closer, he identified it to be a body,” Ismadi said.

He added that the body was then brought out of the lake with the help from the Seri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Department personnel.

“Identification and access cards found in the pocket of the deceased revealed that he was a student of Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang and was pursuing his Bachelor of Software Engineering.

“The deceased was also staying at an apartment in Seri Kembangan,” Ismadi said.

He said the deceased was last seen by his roommate on Wednesday (Aug 5).

“The body was sent to the Serdang Hospital for further action and the case is classified as sudden death,” Ismadi said. — Bernama