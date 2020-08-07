Ahmad Faizal advises Bersatu Blackout against rushing to form new party

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said although they have the right to form a new party but to drag the former prime minister into the party will not benefit anyone and could even tarnish his image as a leader. — Picture by Farhan

KOTA BARU, Aug 7 ― The group that supports Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or better known as “Bersatu Blackout” is advised not to rush to form a new party instead they can continue to struggle for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which they co-founded in 2016.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said although they have the right to form a new party but to drag the former prime minister into the party will not benefit anyone and could even tarnish his image as a leader.

“Personally, if it is true that a new party is going to be formed, I feel sad because they can actually continue supporting Bersatu struggle.

“I am worried that there are parties who want to take the opportunity to bring him (Dr Mahathir) down,” he told reporters after launching the Kelantan Bersatu divisional meeting here today.

Former Bersatu secretary-general Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya recently said that the group's intention to form a new party or join the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) would only be decided after the decision on the application by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to strike out the suit brought by Dr Mahathir and four others over the nullification of their membership in Bersatu was made today.

Today, Muhyiddin and three others succeeded in their bid to strike out the suit.

In allowing Muhyiddin and three other defendants’ application, High Court Judge Datin Rohani Ismail ruled that Dr Mahathir and the other plaintiffs had no locus standi to bring the legal action against the defendants. ― Bernama