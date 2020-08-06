Suhaimi Sulaiman quits as Bernama chairman just months after appointment

Broadcast personality and media strategist Suhaimi Sulaiman has submitted the resignation letter to the board and Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Broadcast personality and media strategist Suhaimi Sulaiman has confirmed his resignation as the chairman of state news agency Bernama today, just four months after the announcement of his appointment in July.

In a report by Bernama, Suhaimi said he has submitted the resignation letter to the board and Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“Yes, I have submitted the letter. But it is up to the decision of the board and the minister,” he was quoted saying.

Saifuddin had in April announced Suhaimi’s one-year term as chairman beginning February 1, 2020.

