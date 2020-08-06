Sabah MCA hopes for bigger share of seats in state polls

Chong said MCA was in talks to ensure there will be mostly one-on-one fights against political rivals Warisan Plus. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 6 — Sabah MCA will be working with its Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) partners in the coming elections, with the hopes of contesting more Chinese-majority seats.

Sabah MCA chairman Lu Yen Tung said that with the addition of 13 new state seats, he hopes to get more than two seats this time.

“We contested Kepayan and Luyang last round, and this time, we hope to get at least two of the new state seats,” Lu said.

Sabah MCA has not had representation in the state assembly since Datuk Edward Khoo lost to DAP’s Edwin Bosi in the Kepayan seat in the 2013 state elections.

But with the exit of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from BN, there will be more Chinese seats to be distributed that could also be contested by allies Parti Bersatu Sabah.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the party was in talks to ensure there will be mostly one-on-one fights against political rivals Warisan Plus.

He said MCA itself had already discussed seat allocations and had a meeting with its political allies, but will hold further discussions and finalise other matters in subsequent meetings that are expected to take place very soon.

For the coming state elections, MCA is expected to work with Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PBS, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku.

Straight fights are looking unlikely as parties like PAS, LDP and local parties will also be entering the fray.

The Election Commission has yet to announce the dates of the state polls.



