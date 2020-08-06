RM83.2m allocated for Price Standardisation Programme in Sarawak, Dewan Rakyat told

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi says the Price Standardisation Programme covers 451 areas in Sarawak and the ministry is mulling over expanding it to other interior parts of Sarawak based on the allocation received. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― A total of RM83.2 million has been allocated for the Price Standardisation Programme in Sarawak this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said of the total amount, RM19.95 million was for the Hulu Rajang parliamentary constituency.

He said the amount was part of the RM150 million allocation provided for the implementation of the programme in the interiors of Sarawak, Sabah, Kedah and Kelantan.

“Generally, the allocation is limited and not enough to cover the entire interior areas of Sarawak. The ministry has given priority to hard-to-reach areas such as streams or areas with poor infrastructure facilities.

“Currently, the Price Standardisation Programme covers 451 areas in Sarawak and the ministry is mulling over expanding it to other interior parts of Sarawak based on the allocation received,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang) who wanted to know about the allocation provided for the implementation of the programme in Sarawak, especially in Hulu Rajang, and whether the amount is sufficient to cover all interior areas in the state.

Nanta said the programme is aimed at assisting people living in rural areas to buy seven essential items ― rice; coarse white sugar; 1kg cooking oil packet; all-purpose wheat flour, RON95 petrol; diesel and liquefied petroleum gas ― at prices that are more or less the same as in urban areas.

“A total of 1.1 million residents in 691 distributions areas in the rural and interior areas of Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah and Kelantan have benefited from the programme,” he said.

He said this in response to Wilson Ugak’s original question on the objective of the programme and the benefits it offers to the people in the interior areas. ― Bernama