Nepali security guard assaulted in car park now nabbed for alleged sexual assault on Indonesian woman

Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamidsaid the 26-year-old security guard was arrested by the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) after he turned himself in at the Wangsa Maju police station at 5.30pm yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Nepali security guard who was assaulted at a car park in Wangsa Maju on July 7 has now been arrested for allegedly molesting an Indonesian woman.

Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, when contacted, said the 26-year-old security guard was arrested by the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) after he turned himself in at the Wangsa Maju police station at 5.30pm yesterday.

“Based on our investigation, the suspect had molested an Indonesian woman aged 40 inside a lift of a mall.

“The suspect slapped the victim's buttocks when she was waiting for the lift and then followed her inside the lift and touched her inappropriately. The victim retaliated and kicked him, only then he left,” he told Malay Mail.

Nik Ros said the woman had confronted the suspect three days later and the suspect apologised to her.

The woman accepted his apology and subsequently did not lodge a police report.

Nik Ros said after hearing about the incident, the head of security, also a Nepali, confronted the suspect and then assaulted him.

A video of the incident was then widely shared on social media, with many commenting that the security guard was being bullied and mistreated.

Police have already arrested the head of security to facilitate investigation into the matter.

In the 44-second video recording, the head of security slapped and hit the suspect with what is believed to be a piece of wood.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a car park of a condominium at Jalan Madrasah, Wangsa Maju on July 7.