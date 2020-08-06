MACC nabs Guan Eng, to face three charges in KL, Penang courts starting tomorrow

Lim Guan Eng arrives at the MACC in Putrajaya, July 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has been arrested tonight after he arrived at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for questioning.

In a brief statement, the MACC said Lim, a former Penang chief minister, will be facing three charges in court tomorrow.

Two of them are related to the RM6.3 billion Penang Undersea Tunnel project — one charge in the special corruption court in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow and another in the Sessions Court in Penang next Monday, under Sections 16(a)(A) and 23 of the MACC Act, respectively.

Another charge, under Section 23 of the MACC Act, will be read at the Sessions Court in Penang next Tuesday involving a separate case, without providing further details.

It is understood that Lim will be spending the night at the MACC headquarters and will be taken to the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex tomorrow morning.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer said he will be acting for Lim in court tomorrow, together with Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.

“We will keep fighting,” Rayer told reporters as he exited the MACC headquarters at around 11.15pm.