Kelantan govt lauds federal govt’s decision to continue with construction of LPT3

KOTA BARU, Aug 6 ― The Kelantan government has expressed its thanks to the federal government over its decision to continue with the construction of the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3).

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said if it becomes reality, LPT3 would help boost economic development in the state.

“Thanks to the federal government, this is something that we have been waiting for a long time. It was agreed in principle by Najib's administration but was delayed following the change in government.

“We (Kelantan) have been briefed by PLUS and we also suggest that the highway be built up to Pengkalan Kubor in Tumpat,” he told reporters after officiating the Kelantan Ku Bersih programme at the Pengkalan Datu morning market here today.

Last Monday, Senior Minister for Infrastructure Development and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the implementation of the construction of LPT3 has been approved with preliminary works totalling RM35 million.

He said that the preliminary works of the project have commenced this month and are expected to be completed by April 2022. ― Bernama