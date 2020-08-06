Health minister: Rate of Covid-19 positive cases in Sivagangga cluster at 1.46pc

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The rate of Covid-19 positive cases involving the Sivagangga PUI (patients under investigation) Cluster in Kedah stands at 1.46 per cent, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said as of yesterday, the positive rate involving nine active clusters in Kuching, Sarawak was at 2.64 per cent.

“For the Sivagangga PUI Cluster, as of yesterday, a total of 1,647 individuals have been screened and of this number, 24 were tested positive.

“In Kuching, of the 2,541 individuals who have been screened, 67 were found positive,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time.

He was replying to a question from Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) about the Covid-19 situation in the two states, including the number of screening tests that had been done as well as measures taken by the ministry to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 in Kedah and Sarawak. — Bernama