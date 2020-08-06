Fireman Adib’s family: Justice won’t be served if govt charges 12 suspects with rioting instead of murder

Mohd Kassim (right) questioned the proposal to charge the suspects with rioting and assault instead of murder. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The family of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim said they are not satisfied with the government's proposal to reopen the investigation paper (IP) into the 2018 death of the fireman, with lesser charges for the 12 suspects.

Muhamad Adib's father Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid told Malay daily Sinar Harian that his family is aware of the proposal to once again prosecute the 12 suspects after the matter was raised in Parliament on Tuesday.

However, he questioned the proposal to charge the suspects with rioting and assault instead of murder.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the police submitted two suggestions in their IP to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC).

He said the first suggestion is to charge the 12 suspects under Section 143 of the Penal Code, for rioting and attacking fire department officers.

The second suggestion, he said, is to hold another inquest for further investigation if it is agreeable to the AG, according to Section 339 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

"We don't understand why the proposed re-prosecution of the suspects in Adib's death is under a lighter sentence and not murder.

"I will contact our lawyer to get more information on this," Mohd Kassim told Sinar Harian yesterday.

The father said he is still hoping that his family will get the justice they deserve.

He said the other proposal to hold another inquest would be a waste of time as the first one had established that the death of his son was due to criminal acts.

In April last year, the police arrested 12 suspects in connection with the suspected assault of Adib following a riot outside the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya, on November 27, 2018.

Adib, 24, died on December 17 from the severe injuries he sustained during the assault. The firefighter was part of an emergency response team dispatched to the scene to put out a vehicle fire.