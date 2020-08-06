Ahmad Faizal warns Bersatu ‘Blackout’ faction against contesting Slim poll

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the State Agricultural Development Corporation of Perak in Ipoh June 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SLIM RIVER, Aug 6 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has advised supporters of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad against contesting for the Slim state by-election scheduled to be held on Aug 29.

However, he said that the group, who called themselves Bersatu Blackout, was welcome to do so if the move would benefit its members.

“In my opinion, they have the right to field a candidate but it will not bring about any change, it will only show the people that we are not on the same page.

“If it will bring them good, then go ahead, if not, as a friend, I recommend not to field a candidate,” he told reporters after officiating the Rumah Ngaji at Slim River Hospital here today.

This is the second Rumah Ngaji established in hospitals in Perak, after Tapah Hospital.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Perak Mentri Besar, reminded Bersatu members not to associate themselves with the Bersatu Blackout to avoid their membership from being revoked.

On July 24, former Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya was reported to have said that group would field a candidate in the Slim state by-election.

The Election Commission has set the Slim state by-election to be held on Aug 29 with nomination day on Aug 15 and early voting on Aug 25.

The by-election was held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, of a heart attack on July 15. — Bernama