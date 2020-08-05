Tokyo announces grants for local NGOs

According to Chow, the grant has been in Malaysia since 1989 and to date, a total of RM17.7 million was disbursed for 149 projects in contribution towards enhancing the welfare of Malaysians. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 ― The Japanese government has invited applications for its Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The grants — about RM330,000 per project — is open to non-governmental organisations, local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals and medical institutions.

Consul-General of Japan in Penang Kanoya Shinichiro said the grant is in support of organisations to help needy and less fortunate people especially during this difficult times brought on by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The grant was highly commended by many for providing support to various projects so the government of Japan will continue the contribution of GGP to more projects in Malaysia,” he said in a joint press conference with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at the latter’s office in Komtar.

According to Chow, the grant has been in Malaysia since 1989 and to date, a total of RM17.7 million was disbursed for 149 projects in contribution towards enhancing the welfare of Malaysians.

The Penang lawmaker said six projects in Penang have benefited from the GGP, the last of which was a fishery rehabilitation project by the Fisheries Department in 2005.

The grant, also known as Kusa-no-ne in Japan, aimed to support projects that promote socio-economic development such as primary health care, public welfare, primary education and environment.

“While I strongly encourage eligible parties to apply fo this GGP programme, applicants are also advised that all applications will be screened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan,” Chow said.

He said the evaluation process will take approximately six months and disbursement of the grant will be in March 2021.

“In these unprecedented times of rising health and economic challenges brought on by Covid-19, I am hopeful that this generous gesture by the Japanese government will lend a helping hand to those most vulnerable and that local communities will not be left behind,” he said.

Kanoya said the Japanese government does not limit the number of applicants for the grants and approval of grants were under the prerogative of the government.

The application deadline for the grant is August 31 and the application form along with the criteria for application are available in the Japanese Embassy’s website at www.my.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_ja/ggp2020.