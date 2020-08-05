Rosmah trial witness ‘stands firmly by’ sworn testimony in court on ex-education minister

Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd consultant Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah today affirmed that his sworn statement in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s solar hybrid project graft trial was the absolute truth after a former minister named in his testimony said he is mulling legal action.

Rayyan, who is a case witness, emphasised that the entire statement to which he testified in court under oath was true to the best of his knowledge based on the available evidence.

On August 3, Rayyan had testified in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s graft trial that payments amounting to millions of ringgit were made to Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Pekan Umno Secretary Datuk Ahmad Aazmey Abu Talib for their help in getting the company a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in 2016.

“If there are any parties who feel disturbed by my sworn statement and try to mislead the public into assuming my statement is a lie, then I am welcoming them to start any appropriate legal action by law without wasting time and without just throwing bare unwanted comments about myself and my sworn statement in the media.

“Therefore, again I would like to stand firmly on my entire sworn statements word by word without any fear and favour,” he said in a Facebook posting here.

Mahdzir had yesterday stated that he may take legal action against those who were behind news reports speculating about his purported role in Rosmah’s solar hybrid project.

Mahdzir said in a statement that he was upset by the news reports and said they would have a detrimental effect on the work that has been entrusted to him.

In May, the Padang Terap MP and Umno vice-president was appointed as Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s new non-executive chairman for a tenure of two years.

In response to Mahdzir’s remark, Rayyan said he also felt disturbed by such unwarranted comments on his sworn statement that was published by the media which may prejudice his credibility and trustworthiness including the trial’s integrity.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 5, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

In the trial, Rosmah has been accused of allegedly receiving RM5 million and RM1.5 million from Jepak managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin in 2016 and 2017 in return for assisting the company to secure the project to equip 369 schools with solar hybrid power systems in Sarawak.