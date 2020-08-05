Proposed Unit For Other Religions complex reflects Sarawak CM’s inclusive policy, says deputy

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters in Sarawak, April 16, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KUCHING, Aug 5 — The soon-to-be constructed complex for the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) at Ong Tiang Swee Road here is another reflection of the inclusive policy of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is the minister in charge of Unifor, today said that the state government had not only provided the 1.2-hectare site but had given a grant of RM70 million to cover the construction cost.

“On behalf of all the non-Islamic religion (groups) in the state, I would like to express our profound appreciation to Abang Jo (Johari) for his generosity and his deep concern for us all,” he said in a statement.

According to Uggah, the earth breaking ceremony for the 10-storey complex is expected to be carried out in September this year.

“It will also feature a two-storey convention centre and green building and smart technologies including charging stations for electric vehicles,” he added. — Bernama