Photo of landslip at Cameron road is old, Perak official says

IPOH, August 5 — Perak state executive councillor (exco) Datuk Mohd Zolkaply Harun today clarified that a picture of slope erosion along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands being circulated online was of an old incident.

The state the Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transportation committee chairman said that the state government through the technical agency of the Perak Public Works Department (JKR), inspected the area along the federal road.

“We found out that there is a slope near the road, and this is due to the erosion from rainwater and the condition of the terrain which is a valley area.

“Based on the observation, the erosion occurs on the slope of the pond, which is the ground slope,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building here.

“However, it is not as bad as in the pictures that has been circulated,” he added.

Mohd Zolkaply said that the slope improvement works, namely the Tie Back Wall and Micropile Slab, have been carried out in part of the slope area.

“Further inspection reveal that the road conditions did not experience any sediment or cracks,” he said.

“JKR also monitors the land near the slope area, which are at risk of landslides, every three hours to ensure no land movement,” he added.

He said the state government will apply for RM120 million from the federal government to repair the slope.

He also said the state will ensure that the upgrading project will be listed in the 12th Malaysia Plan so that the best solution can be identified.

“In this regard, the state government guarantees that the Federal Road (Jalan Simpang Pulai — Cameron Highland) is safe to use.

“The government through technical agencies such as JKR will continue to monitor the situation on the slope,” he said.

He urged that the public to be more responsible and not spread unverified information.