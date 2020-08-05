No change in Taman Rimba Kiara land status as decided by former Pakatan govt, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Federal Territories Ministry has decided that it will abide by the decisions made by the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration over the development of the Taman Rimba Kiara land.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa told Parliament today that his ministry has not changed any decisions made by his predecessor, Khalid Abdul Samad of Parti Amanah Negara, which is to allow development on part of the land while the rest is to remain as a public park.

“For now, the ministry holds to what has been decided by the previous Federal Territories minister (Khalid) from Amanah, who decided in a meeting that the development will continue, with density lowered and land which the park sits on will not be touched,” he said during his winding-up speech in the King’s debate.

