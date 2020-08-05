Najib withdraws review bid on lifting of stay on SRC trial

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 5, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has withdrawn his review application against the decision of the Federal Court to lift the stay on his SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

Najib’s lawyer Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, in a WhatsApp message to the media, said the review fixed for hearing tomorrow, has also been taken off after her client withdrew his notice of motion.

“He reserves his rights to raise the issue during the substantive appeal later,” she said, adding that the prosecution has no objection to the withdrawal of the review application and for Najib to raise the issue in the substantive appeal.

Nur Syahirah said the notice of discontinuance of the review was filed two days ago.

She said the Federal Court had issued a letter earlier today informing that parties need not attend tomorrow.

Najib, 67, filed the application, in a bid to review the Federal Court seven-man bench decision on March 27, 2019, to set aside the stay order granted to him by the Court of Appeal.

Following the lifting of the stay order, the High Court had then proceeded with the commencement of the SRC trial.

On February 11, 2019, the Court of Appeal allowed Najib’s application to stay the trial pending disposal of his appeals over his interlocutory matters.

On July 28 this year, the Pekan Member of Parliament (Najib), was sentenced to 12 years jail and fined RM210 million in default five years jail after he was found guilty by the High Court on the seven charges.

He obtained a stay of execution of the sentence pending appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years jail for the offence related to abuse of power, 10 years’ jail each for three criminal breach of trust offences. He was also sentenced to 10 years’ jail for each of the three counts of money laundering.

The High Court, however, ordered that all sentences run concurrently. — Bernama