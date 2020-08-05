Former PKR MP says constituency got ‘projects’ after he defected to Perikatan

Independent Lubuk Antu MP Tambat Jugah Muyang was accused of supporting corruption. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Jelutong MP RSN Rayer accused independent Lubuk Antu MP Tambat Jugah Muyang of supporting corruption.

Rayer was referring to Tambat Jugah's statement thanking Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad for approving several projects in Lubuk Antu.

“What’s all this, Speaker (Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun)? This is Dewan Rakyat and they (Lubuk Antu) are openly talking about corruption.

“(He is) openly saying that he has shifted his support because of projects.

“Are we to accept this (corruption) openly, in front of the voters? The public is watching us,” Rayer said when interjecting in Abd Latiff's winding up speech on the royal address.

Tambat Jugah indicated that projects were his reasons for shifting his allegiance.

“Thank you for approving several projects in Lubuk Antu. I wish to thank the minister on behalf of my constituents.

“And this is why I shifted my support to Perikatan Nasional (PN), to get more allocations for my constituents who are still behind. Thank you, minister,” he said.

Azhar attempted to calm the situation but disagreed with Rayer that there was a violation.

“Under which rule is this?

“I don’t think it's open corruption. I think what you mean is lobbying to enable the projects to start.

“Lubuk Antu (Tambat Jugah) was just thanking the minister because his allocation has been increased,” said Azhar.

Rayer proceeded to disagree, citing Standing Order 36 (6) that said no member shall impute improper motives to any other member.

“This is talking about corruption in the open.

“This is an embarrassment. Is this how PN run the government?” he asked.

Azhar again said Tambat Jugah was merely expressing gratitude.

“From what I understand, Lubuk Antu (Tambat Jugah) was just expressing his gratitude for the projects and allocations for his constituency.

“He did not say that he was supporting PN after it was agreed that he would be paid or given more allocations.

“He did not say that. Maybe, Jelutong (Rayer) understood differently,” said Azhar.

Tambat left PKR in June to support PN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

He reportedly said his parliamentary constituency is in a rural area and needs support from the ruling government for development.

He also expressed his frustration with internal squabbles in component parties in Pakatan Harapan.