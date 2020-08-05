DOE identifies lorry dumping waste oil into drain in N. Sembilan

NILAI, Aug 5 — The Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) has identified the lorry which was used to dump waste oil that polluted Sungai Batang Nilai, here, yesterday.

State Health, Environment, Co-operatives and Consumerism committee chairman S. Veerapan said further investigations were underway to locate the lorry.

“DOE has received a complaint from a member of the Nilai Municipal Council regarding a lorry which had dumped waste oil in the river at 10 pm yesterday.

“The complainant had recorded the activity and reported it to the authorities. Upon receiving the complaint, the state DOE rushed to the location with the Negri Sembilan Water Regulatory Body (BKSA) and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (to investigate),” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the driver managed to escape in the lorry, but the department managed to get details of the owner of the lorry and would be assisted by the Selangor DOE to seize the lorry in the near future.

Veerapan said investigations found that the pollution started from waste oil which was dumped into a drain in Taman Ros Merah, and subsequently flowed into Sungai Batang Nilai.

‘’The river water smelled of waste oil and has the potential to affect the Sungai Labu water treatment plant in Selangor.

He said the authorities had also collected samples of the pollution and they would be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

“The case is being investigated under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, which provides a jail sentence of up to five years and a maximum fine of RM500,000 upon conviction.

“Stern action will be taken against those environmental criminals under the Act to ensure the people’s well-being and environmental sustainability,” he added. — Bernama