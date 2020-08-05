17,196 babies born this year eligible for RM1,000 from Endowment Fund Sarawak, says state minister

A total of 17,196 Sarawakian babies born between January 1 and July 31 this year are eligible to receive RM1,000 under the Endowment Fund Sarawak. ― AFP pic

KUCHING, Aug 5 — A total of 17,196 Sarawakian babies born between January 1 and July 31 this year are eligible to receive RM1,000 under the Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS), said state Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah today.

She said of the total, as many as 13,538 babies or an equivalent of 79 per cent had already been registered by the parents for the EFS.

“The total number of EFS accounts in Bank Islam is 12,184 babies or an equivalent of 90 per cent (out of the 13,538 babies who have applied for EFS until July 31),” he said after the EFS handover ceremony at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur, Petra Jaya here today.

Maternity Assistance, Special Annual Grant and Kenyalang Gold Card Kuching, Sri Aman and Lawas divisions were also recipients at the event.

Fatimah said there was an increase in applications — 79 per cent of babies in Sarawak (who had applied for EFS) until July 31 this year — compared to 68 per cent until July 31 last year.

According to Fatimah, the parents of Sarawakians have a period of one year to apply for the EFS for babies born in other states or abroad.

She said the EFS application form can be downloaded via the state Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Community Ministry website as well as by registering with the state National Registration Department.

She said the Sarawak government started the EFS last year whereby every Sarawakian newborn will receive RM1,000 and the money can only be withdrawn when the child reaches 18 years old.

Only after reaching 18 can the EFS be issued with an interest rate of 4.2 per cent for the child to further his or her studies or as a small capital to start a business. — Bernama