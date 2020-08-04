Uggah: 11 cars told to turn around at Sri Aman, Simunjan roadblocks during travel restriction period

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters in Kuching July 24, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Aug 4 — A total of 11 vehicles were ordered to turn back at the Sri Aman and Simunjan roadblocks today for failing to produce permits, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He added that 1,462 vehicles managed to produce the permit and were allowed to pass through the roadblocks in both locations.

The roadblocks have been mounted from Aug 1 to 14 to restrict inter-zone movement as part of the state’s initiative in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Zone 1 consists of Kuching, Serian and Samarahan divisions, which are classified as red and yellow zones, while Zone 2 consists of Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions which are green zones.

Those who are travelling within the same zone would not require a police permit.

Uggah added that six roadblocks were mounted under ‘Ops Benteng’ in five districts, with two roadblocks in Lundu, one in Bau, one in Serian, one in Sri Aman and one in Lubok Antu.

“From the six roadblocks, a total of 911 vehicles were inspected,” he said during the press conference covering the daily Covid-19 update in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Uggah said that the police have issued nine compound notices for failure to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP), with four issued in Padawan; Kota Samarahan (2); Betong (1); Sarikei (1); and Miri (1).

He added that a total of 1,900 premises were monitored today for compliance with the SOP under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Out of the 1,900 premises monitored, 313 were supermarkets, restaurants (393), factories (19), banks (164), government offices (89), hawkers (39), ‘pasar tani’ (111), places of worship (100), recreational areas (47), construction sites (10) and others (615),” Uggah said.

He added that police would continue to tighten the SOP, including the wearing of face masks in public areas.

Uggah also urged members of the public not to be lax and to continue to remain vigilant.

“Ensure that all the health advice and recommendations are followed at all times. Follow the standard operating procedures that have been set under the RMCO.

“High risk individuals such as children, babies, senior citizens and disabled people need to be protected and any individual who is not feeling well should immediately go for a health check-up. Social distancing of up to one metre should be practised at all times,” he stated. — Borneo Post Online