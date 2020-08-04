Police nab Malaysian man, Chinese woman in RM2m Miri drug bust

Dev said the drug seizure was the biggest this year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 4 — Sarawak police seized what is possibly Malaysia’s biggest illicit drug haul to date last when it raided two condominium units in Miri night.

The drugs, estimated to be worth RM2.08 million, were found inside two separate condo units.

“The drugs, valued at RM2.08 million, are capable of being used by 195,688 addicts,” state deputy police commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said today.

He said the drug seizure was the biggest this year.

He said the first raid was carried out at about 8pm last night, led by ASP Jong Lak Kho from the state police headquarters. The drugs from the first condo unit with an estimated street value of RM1.134 million included 9,055 grammes of ecstacy powder, 2,520 ecstacy pills, 988 grammes ketamine, 11,000 Erimin 5 pills, 3,159 grammes Erimin 5 powder and 233 grammes syabu.

A 43-year-old Malaysian man and a 28-year China woman who were in the premises have also been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing the cocktail of drugs. They also tested positive for drug consumption.

Dev said one of the two suspects led the police to another unit of the condominium where drugs in the form of Erimin 5 powder weighing 24 grammes, 2,530 ecstasy pills, 16,546 grammes of ecstacy powder, 233 grammes of syabu, 998 grammes of ketamine and 11,070 Erimin 5 pills were found.

Also found were containers filled with a mixture of ecstasy and fruit juice, weighing 7,491 grammes. The drug haul from the second condo unit is estimated to be worth RM750,150.

Police also seized RM5,360 in cash, a car valued at RM15,000 and a gold chain valued at RM29,000 from the two suspects.