Kelantan JPJ targets collecting RM500,000 in summonses after 70pc discount

Heavy traffic is seen on the North-South Highway ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations on July 30, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KOTA BARU, Aug 4 — The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) is targeting to collect outstanding summonses of RM500,000 during the implementation of the 70 per cent discount offered for a month starting August 1.

Kelantan RTD director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said the amount involved 12,000 summons cases for various road offences that had not been settled.

‘’Kelantan RTD recorded a collection of RM34,089 within four days the discount offer was implemented,’’ he said when contacted here, today.

The seven main offences that recorded the highest summonses were under the Automatic Enforcement System, for cutting queue, not wearing a helmet, not wearing a seat belt, not having a driving licence, expired driving licence and technical transgressions.

Hanif said, to facilitate the payment of outstanding fines and avoid congestion, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the public was encouraged to make payments online using the public portal mySIKAP, RTD kiosks and RTD Mobile.

He said the public could also settle the fines at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) as well as the RTD branches in Machang and Gua Musang.

“People can check their offences on the RTD public portal and they are also advised to observe physical distancing while paying the summonses,” he said. — Bernama