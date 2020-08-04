Health Ministry denies ordering those who vacationed in Kubang Pasu to be tested for Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya August 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has today denied ordering members of the public who were on holiday in Kubang Pasu, Kedah to undergo Covid-19 screening at the nearest health clinic.

Amid the emergence of the Sivagangga cluster there, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the instructions that went viral online were fake news.

“Please be informed that the MOH has not issued any official instructions and the viral information is fake news,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham also reminded the public that individuals who need to undergo Covid-19 screening are those with a close contact history with Covid-19 positive cases.

He said this includes residents who are in the area under the administrative restricted movement control order (MCO) within a one-kilometre radius of the Nasi Kandar Salleh Restaurant which is at Pekan Napoh (Mukim Hosba in Kubang Pasu); Kampung Pida Satu, Megat Dewa (Mukim Ah, Kubang Pasu); Kampung Bendang Dalam (Mukim Binjal, Kubang Pasu); Kampung Ulu and Padang Sanai (Padang Terap).

Dr Noor Hisham said others that need to be screened include those who are closely related to the restaurant involved in the Sivagangga cluster person under investigation (PUI).

“For example, customers or people who stop by to eat, those dealing with this cluster index case or with employees at the eatery starting from July 13 to 27.

“This also includes those who have fever or display breathing difficulties,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He said individuals such as the above should immediately contact the nearest district health office to undergo Covid-19 screening.

Dr Noor Hisham assured that MOH will continue to work with the Ministry of Education, State Health Department and State Education Department in addressing the issue to ensure that the instructions are in line and genuine.



