Ex-education minister says mulling legal action to quash speculation surrounding witness’ testimony at Rosmah’s trial

Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, February 12, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid may take legal action against those who are behind news reports speculating about his purported role in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s solar hybrid project, as claimed by a witness at her graft trial.

In a statement circulated in Parliament today, Mahdzir said he was upset by the way news outlets had reported the hearing yesterday which appeared to be an attempt at tarnishing his image.

“I have sought legal advice and will take legal action to protect my name and interests.

“I cannot decide on any legal action yet, because I don’t know what was said by Rayyan in court and I have asked my lawyer to request for evidence notes before I can comment any further on this matter,” he added.

Mahdzir added that he was shocked at the statement made by Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd consultant Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah, who is a case witness, and has denied what he said when he was called as a witness previously.

“I am upset by the news reports. The news reports will have a detrimental effect on the work that has been entrusted to me,” he said.

In May, the Padang Terap MP and Umno vice-president was appointed as Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s new non-executive chairman for a tenure of two years.

Mahdzir also urged the public and media practitioners to refrain from engaging in speculation based on limited resources.

“I am confident that the court’s function is to determine whether a fact is true in relation to statements given by trial witnesses.

“All parties including me should respect the court’s function and should not supersede the court,” he said.

Rayyan reportedly said yesterday, while on the witness stand, that payments amounting to millions of ringgit were made to Mahdzir and Pekan Umno Secretary Datuk Ahmad Aazmey Abu Talib for their help in getting the company a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in 2016.

In the trial, Rosmah has been accused of allegedly receiving RM5 million and RM1.5 million from Jepak managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin in 2016 and 2017 in return for assisting the company to secure the project to equip 369 schools with solar hybrid power systems in Sarawak.